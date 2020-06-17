Moscow urges U.S. to help reach Libya ceasefire: RIA

FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attends a joint news conference with his Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto in the House of the Estates in Helsinki, Finland March 3, 2020. Lehtikuva/Markku Ulander via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that Moscow would welcome efforts by Washington to use its influence to help reach a ceasefire in Libya, the RIA news agency reported.

Since 2014, Libya has been split, with the internationally recognised government controlling the capital, Tripoli, and the northwest, while military leader Khalifa Haftar in Benghazi rules the east.

While Washington has said it opposes Haftar’s offensive, it has not thrown its support behind the government.