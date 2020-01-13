Libyan opponents may sign ceasefire deal in Moscow: Interfax

FILE PHOTO: Khalifa Haftar, the military commander who dominates eastern Libya, arrives to attend an international conference on Libya at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The leaders of the warring sides in Libya will arrive in Moscow on Monday and could sign a ceasefire agreement, the Interfax news agency reported, citing a Russian official.

Lev Dengov, the head of the Russian contact group on Libya, said that the commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Khalifa Haftar and the Government of National Accord (GNA) Prime Minister Fayez Serraj will meet to discuss “the possibility of signing a truce and the details of such a document”, Interfax said.

It is still unclear whether Haftar and Serraj will meet face to face, he added.