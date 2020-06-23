Russia calls for immediate ceasefire in Libya conflict

FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is seen after a joint news conference with his Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto in the House of the Estates in Helsinki, Finland March 3, 2020. Lehtikuva/Markku Ulander via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday called for an immediate ceasefire in Libya, adding that Turkey and Egypt agreed with Moscow’s approach to the settlement of that conflict.

Lavrov said all external players should create conditions for inclusive dialogue between the warring factions in Libya, something that Turkey and Egypt also agreed with, after Lavrov held talks by phone with the foreign ministers of those countries.

