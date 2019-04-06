Russia tells Libya's Haftar it favors political solution to crisis

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov held a phone call on Friday with eastern Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar and reiterated Moscow’s position that it supports a political solution to the crisis in the country.

The Russian foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday that Haftar told Bogdanov about what he described as efforts to fight terrorists in Libya, including near its capital Tripoli in the west of the country.