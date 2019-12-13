Russia urges talks in Libya after commander Haftar calls on forces to advance: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s foreign ministry on Friday called for dialogue between hostile groups to resolve the crisis in Libya, the RIA news agency reported, a day after eastern forces’ commander Khalifa Haftar urged an advance towards Tripoli.

Haftar, who heads the Libyan National Army (LNA), launched an offensive in April to try to take the city which stalled on its outskirts.

Haftar is backed by Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Russian mercenaries, according to diplomats and Tripoli officials.