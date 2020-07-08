Russia working on immediate Libya ceasefire with Turkey - Interfax

FILE PHOTO: Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference following a meeting with Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (not pictured) in Moscow, Russia June 16, 2020. Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia and Turkey are working on an immediate ceasefire agreement for the conflict in Libya, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted as saying on Wednesday by the Interfax news agency.

Lavrov said the Libyan National Army (LNA), which Russia backs, is ready to sign a ceasefire document and hopes that Turkey will manage to convince the country’s internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) to do the same.