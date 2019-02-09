Libya's NOC discusses Sharara oil field crisis with Repsol

FILE PHOTO: A general view shows Libya's El Sharara oilfield December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

DUBAI (Reuters) - Libya’s state-run National Oil Corp said on Saturday that its Chairman Mustafa Sanalla had discussed a crisis at the Sharara oil field with Repsol executives in Tripoli.

“Both parties called for a cessation of hostilities and armed conflict in and around the facility, essential to resume production operations,” it said of Thursday’s talks.

The North African nation’s biggest field is a focus of the conflict between the Tripoli-based internationally recognized government and a rival administration based in eastern Libya.

Protesters and tribesmen halted production at the Repsol-operated field, located in southern Libya, in December. The eastern-based government dispatched a force to seize the field on Wednesday.

Oil production in Libya, a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), has been disrupted since the armed uprising that toppled Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.