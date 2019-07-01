Eastern Libyan forces to launch heavy air strikes on Tripoli targets: commander

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - Forces loyal to eastern Libyan military leader Khalifa Haftar will start heavy air strikes on targets in the capital Tripoli, one of his commanders said on Monday, urging residents to stay away from militia and military camps.

Commander Mohamed Manfour said the air campaign came after “traditional means” of war had been exhausted to “liberate” Tripoli, which is under the control of the country’s internationally recognized government.