Eastern Libya forces, moving west, say Tripoli key to national dignity

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - Forces loyal to eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar are preparing a mission to “liberate the homeland from terrorism”, a force spokesman said on Wednesday, suggesting the capital Tripoli was a desirable destination.

Ahmed Mismari did not say directly whether his force would move on Tripoli in western Libya, which is controlled by the internationally recognized government opposing a parallel administration in the east.

But he said the Libyan National Army (LNA) was gathering forces for a possible mission “to liberate the homeland from terrorism.”

“We do not want Tripoli for the power or money, we want Tripoli for sake of the dignity and prestige of a strong state,” he told reporters.