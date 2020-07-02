World News
July 2, 2020 / 10:22 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkey wants French apology over Mediterranean warships incident

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a joint news conference following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia January 13, 2020. Pavel Golovkin/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday Turkey expects France to apologise after an incident between Turkish and French warships in the Mediterranean prompted Paris to request a NATO investigation that was inconclusive.

Relations between the NATO members have soured over the Libya conflict. France accused Turkish warships of aggressive behaviour after its warship tried to inspect a vessel in June that it suspected was violating a UN arms embargo on Libya.

Reporting by Daren Butler and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below