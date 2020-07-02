Turkey wants French apology over Mediterranean warships incident

FILE PHOTO: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a joint news conference following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia January 13, 2020. Pavel Golovkin/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday Turkey expects France to apologise after an incident between Turkish and French warships in the Mediterranean prompted Paris to request a NATO investigation that was inconclusive.

Relations between the NATO members have soured over the Libya conflict. France accused Turkish warships of aggressive behaviour after its warship tried to inspect a vessel in June that it suspected was violating a UN arms embargo on Libya.