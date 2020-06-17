Turkey says discussed lasting ceasefire during Libya trip

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday he discussed a lasting ceasefire and political solution in Libya, as well as energy co-operation, during what he called a very beneficial visit to meet officials in Tripoli.

He was speaking to reporters after arriving back in Turkey from a trip with other senior Turkish officials to meet Libya’s internationally recognised government after Turkey helped it stave off an offensive by eastern-based forces.