World News
June 17, 2020 / 8:59 PM / Updated 2 minutes ago

Turkey says discussed lasting ceasefire during Libya trip

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday he discussed a lasting ceasefire and political solution in Libya, as well as energy co-operation, during what he called a very beneficial visit to meet officials in Tripoli.

He was speaking to reporters after arriving back in Turkey from a trip with other senior Turkish officials to meet Libya’s internationally recognised government after Turkey helped it stave off an offensive by eastern-based forces.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Sandra Maler

