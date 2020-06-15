Turkey says no issues with Russia on Libya after talks delayed

ANKARA (Reuters) - There are no technical disagreements between Turkey and Russia on issues regarding the conflict in Libya, and the two states will continue jointly pursuing a lasting ceasefire there, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusolgu said on Monday.

Cavusoglu and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov postponed planned talks on Sunday that were to focus on Libya and Syria, countries in which they back opposing sides in separate conflicts.

Speaking alongside Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif at a news conference, Cavusoglu said the postponement was unrelated to any lingering issues on the “core principles” between the two sides on Libya and Syria.