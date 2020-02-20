Turkey says its guarantees in Libya depend on durable ceasefire

FILE PHOTO: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a joint news conference following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia January 13, 2020. Pavel Golovkin/Pool via REUTERS

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s guarantees in Libya are dependent on a truce between warring sides being upheld, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday, adding that Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar was violating the ceasefire.

Turkey backs Libya’s internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) and has signed a military cooperation agreement to help it repel an offensive by Haftar’s forces in the country’s east. World powers agreed at a summit last month to halt hostilities in Libya while a political process is underway.

Speaking to state broadcaster TRT Haber, Cavusoglu said the “international system” had failed to stop clashes in Libya and that there was no determination. He said a political process in Libya could not move forward while Haftar’s attacks continue.