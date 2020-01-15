World News
Erdogan, Trump discuss Libya developments in phone call

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses lawmakers from his ruling AK Party during a meeting at the parliament in Ankara, Turkey, January 14, 2020. Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed developments in Libya in a phone call, Turkey’s presidency said on Wednesday, days ahead of a summit in Berlin which will address the Libyan conflict.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will host leaders of Turkey, Russia, Britain and Italy on Sunday at the summit, which follows a meeting in Moscow on Monday where Libya’s warring parties failed to sign a ceasefire agreement.

