Erdogan says Haftar cannot be expected to respect Libya truce

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Istanbul, Turkey, January 24, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that eastern Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar could not be expected to respect a ceasefire called between his forces and pro-government troops in Libya.

Commenting on reported violations of the truce, Erdogan said: “It is not possible to expect mercy and understanding from someone like this (Haftar) on the ceasefire”.

Turkey backs Libya’s internationally recognized government based in Tripoli and has repeatedly described Haftar and his forces as illegitimate.