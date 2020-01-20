Erdogan says Turkey not yet sent troops to Libya, only advisers: NTV

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses lawmakers from his ruling AK Party during a meeting at the parliament in Ankara, Turkey, January 14, 2020. Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey has not yet sent any troops into Libya to support the country’s internationally-recognized government, President Tayyip Erdogan was cited as saying on Monday, adding that Ankara had only deployed military advisers and trainers so far.

Last week, Erdogan had said Turkey has begun sending troops to Tripoli. He has also previously said Ankara would deploy troops.

Speaking to reporters on a flight back from a Libya summit in Berlin, Erdogan said Turkey’s efforts at the summit had set the groundwork for a ceasefire between the warring parties, according to broadcaster NTV. He added that Turkey’s presence in the North African country increased hopes for peace.