January 24, 2020 / 3:00 PM / Updated 2 minutes ago

Erdogan says Turkish military in Libya to train pro-Serraj forces

1 Min Read

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Istanbul, Turkey, January 24, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish military personnel being sent to Libya are supporting and training forces of the internationally recognized government of Fayez al-Serraj, Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

Speaking in Istanbul after talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Erdogan also said countries which attended a Libya summit in Berlin on Sunday should not favor Serraj’s opponent, Khalifa Haftar, after he left the meeting without signing a ceasefire deal.

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Dominic Evans

