Turkey says Libya's GNA demands Haftar withdraw from Sirte, Jufra

ANKARA (Reuters) - Libya’s internationally recognised government demands that Khalifa Haftar’s forces withdraw from the coastal city of Sirte and Jufra region as pre-conditions for ceasefire talks, Turkey said on Thursday.

With Turkish military support, the Government of National Accord (GNA) has reversed a 14-month offensive on Tripoli by Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA), which is backed by Egypt, Russia and the United Arab Emirates.

Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told broadcaster CNN Turk that the United States, which Turkey has urged to take a more active role in Libya, was reluctant to play a “decisive role” in the conflict.