Turkey says ready to act against Haftar if Libya attacks continue

FILE PHOTO: Khalifa Haftar, the military commander who dominates eastern Libya, arrives to attend an international conference on Libya at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will not refrain from “teaching a lesson” to Khalifa Haftar, the commander of eastern Libyan forces, if they continue attacks against the country’s internationally recognized government, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

In a speech, Erdogan said the “putschist Haftar ran away” from Moscow after Monday’s peace talks between him and the head of the Tripoli-based government, Fayez al-Serraj, failed to lead to an open-ended ceasefire to end their nine-month conflict.