Turkey withdraws from Libya summit in Italy: vice president

Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte welcomes Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay as he arrives to attend the first day of the international conference on Libya in Palermo, Italy, November 12, 2018. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey has withdrawn from a two-day summit about Libya that is being held in Italy with “deep disappointment”, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay told reporters on Tuesday, objecting to what he said was Ankara’s exclusion from some of the talks.

“Any meeting which excludes Turkey would prove to be counter-productive for the solution of this problem,” Oktay said. He spoke from Italy’s Palermo, where a two-day Libya summit is being held to discuss a U.N. peace plan to stabilize the North African country, in turmoil since 2011.