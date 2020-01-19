Turkey's Erdogan urges Libya's Haftar to end aggressive stance

FILE PHOTO: Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan leaves after the Global Refugee Forum at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, December 17, 2019, REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Eastern Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar must end his aggressive stance to pave the way for a political process in the North African country, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday at a peace summit in Berlin.

“To implement the other stages of the political process and solution, Haftar’s aggressive stance must come to an end,” Erdogan said in comments broadcast on Turkish television at the start of a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.