World News
June 17, 2020 / 1:46 PM / Updated 44 minutes ago

Turkish ministers visit Libya, Tripoli government says

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Turkish government officials including the foreign and finance ministers arrived in Tripoli on Wednesday to meet Libya’s internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), the GNA said in a Facebook post.

Turkish support has been critical to the GNA in staving off a 14-month assault on Tripoli by the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA), which is backed by the United Arab Emirates, Russia and Egypt.

Reporting By Tripoli newsroom; Writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
