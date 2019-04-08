U.N. repeats call for Libya truce to allow evacuations

GENEVA (Reuters) - The U.N. Humanitarian Coordinator in Libya, Maria Ribeiro, called on Libya’s rival forces on Monday to observe a temporary truce to allow the evacuation of civilians and wounded from conflict areas around Tripoli.

The United Nations had called for a two-hour truce on Sunday between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. in Wadi Al-Rabeea, Al-Kayikh, Qasr bin Ghashir and Al-Aziziyah, but it was not respected and evacuations could not take place, another U.N. report said.