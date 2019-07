U.N. Libya Envoy Ghassan Salame attends a United Nations Security Council meeting at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., May 21, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

CAIRO (Reuters) - The U.N. envoy to Libya, Ghassan Salame, has met United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi to discuss ways to end the fighting in Libya, the U.N. Support Mission in Libya said in a tweet on Tuesday.