Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
everythingNews

Libya's warring sides to sign ceasefire deal on Friday: U.N.

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Libya’s warring sides, who have held ceasefire talks in Geneva, were on Friday poised to sign an agreement, a U.N. spokesman said.

The signing ceremony at U.N. European headquarters in Geneva was set for O915 GMT, to be followed by a midday press conference by U.N. acting envoy Stephanie Williams.

Williams said on Wednesday that she was “quite optimistic” that ongoing talks between the warring sides would lead to a lasting ceasefire, after they agreed to reopen land and air routes across front lines.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up