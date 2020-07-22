Trump, Abu Dhabi crown prince discuss Libya in phone call: White House

FILE PHOTO: Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump as they meet in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. May 15, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan discussed regional security issues including the “importance of de-escalation in Libya through the removal of foreign forces” during a phone call on Tuesday, the White House said.

The crown prince is the de facto leader of the United Arab Emirates. The UAE, alongside Egypt and Russia, backs eastern Libya commander Khalifa Haftar, whose fighters have been

battling the forces of the country’s internationally recognized government. Turkey has stepped up support for the government in Tripoli.