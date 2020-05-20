Trump, Macron agree on urgent need for de-escalation in Libya: White House

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump gestures during the meeting with France's President Emmanuel Macron, ahead of the NATO summit in Watford, in London, Britain, December 3, 2019. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed their concern about “worsening foreign interference” in Libya and “agreed on the need for urgent de-escalation,” the White House said.

The two leaders also discussed progress on reopening the United States and France, as well as global economies locked down during the coronavirus outbreak, it said. Trump said he looked forward to convening Group of Seven leaders soon.