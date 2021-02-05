U.S. welcomes the formation of a new interim government for Libya

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States welcomes the formation of a new interim government for Libya, the U.S. State Department spokesman said on Friday after U.N.-sponsored talks produced an interim government aimed at resolving a decade of chaos, division and violence.

“We welcome this news. We fully support this outcome of the U.N.-facilitated process that will lead to a stable, secure Libya and elections in December of 2021,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.