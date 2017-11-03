Suspect in 2012 Benghazi attack to appear Friday in U.S. court

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A man seized by U.S. forces in Libya and accused of involvement in an attack that killed the U.S. ambassador in Benghazi in 2012 will appear on Friday in federal court in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Attorney’s office for the District of Columbia said.

Mustafa al-Imam, who arrived in Washington on Friday after being transported from Libya, will appear after 4 p.m. EDT/2000 GMT in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, the

U.S. Attorney’s office said in a statement.

Military officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, have told Reuters that Imam was believed to be a Syrian national between the ages of 35 and 40.

The U.S. Justice Department has said he was charged in connection with the attack on a U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi in which U.S. Ambassador Christopher Stevens and three other Americans were killed.

He was recently captured in Libya by U.S. Special Operations Forces and transported to the United States by the military, according to U.S. officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

He has been charged with “killing a person in the course of an attack on a federal facility” and providing “material support to terrorists resulting in death,” the Justice Department said in a statement.

The attack on the embassy was a subject of congressional hearings, with Republican lawmakers critical of the way in which then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton responded to it.

Last month, U.S. prosecutors opened their case against the suspected ringleader, Ahmed Abu Khatallah. The case is also being heard U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.