U.S. names ambassador Richard Norland as special envoy for Libya

FILE PHOTO: Libya's internationally recognised Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj meets with the U.S. Ambassador to Libya, Richard Norland and commander of U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) Gen. Stephen Townsend, in Zuwara, Libya June 22, 2020. The Media Office of the Prime Minister/Handout via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Monday named Richard Norland, U.S. ambassador to Libya, as the U.S. special envoy for the country, the U.S. State Department said, to lead diplomatic efforts for a negotiated political solution in the North African country.

The appointment comes as the Presidency Council, which functions as Libya’s head of state for now, was chosen through a United Nations-facilitated process that also selected a new Government of National Unity that took office in March, replacing rival administrations in east and west.