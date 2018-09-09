FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
September 9, 2018 / 5:23 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Armed groups agree to keep Tripoli ceasefire: U.N

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Armed groups vying for control of the Libyan capital have agreed to set up a mechanism to “consolidate” a recently agreed ceasefire, the United Nations’ Libya mission, UNSMIL, said on Sunday.

On Tuesday, the United Nations persuaded various armed groups to halt fighting that had killed dozens in Tripoli, one of the many sites of unrest gripping the oil producer.

“Parties agreed today to freeze their forces’ movements, a monitoring & verification mechanism to consolidate the ceasefire + development of a plan to withdraw armed groups from sovereign locations and critical infrastructure in #Tripoli,” UNSMIL tweeted.

It gave no further details.

Reporting by Ahmed Elumami and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.