March 29, 2018 / 9:21 PM / 2 days ago

At least 5 killed by car bomb in eastern Libya: medics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - At least five people were killed and six wounded when a suicide bomber drove a car laden with explosives into a checkpoint in the eastern Libyan town of Ajdabiya late on Thursday, medics said.

The explosion hit the eastern exit of Ajdabiya, a town south of Benghazi, a military source said. It is close to the oil export ports of Brega and Zueitina.

No further details or claim of responsibility were immediately available. Some six cars were damaged by the blast, a witness said.

The town is controlled, as is much of eastern Libya, by forces of Khalifa Haftar allied to a parallel government based in the east.

Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by James Dalgleish

