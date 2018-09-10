FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 10, 2018 / 7:49 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Blasts heard at offices of Libya's oil corporation: Reuters witness

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Blasts were heard at the headquarters of the National Oil Corporation (NOC) in the Libyan capital on Monday and a security operation was under way at the building, a Reuters witness said.

FILE PHOTO: The building housing Libya's oil state energy firm, the National Oil Corporation (NOC), is seen in Tripoli, Libya February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny/File Photo

Smoke could be seen rising from close to the NOC offices and security officials said they were attempting to deal with militants believed to have attacked the building.

Security forces took up positions around the offices in central Tripoli and surrounding roads were cordoned off.

A Reuters witness saw ambulances leaving the site. A member of staff from a hotel next to the NOC offices said he had heard about five blasts.

Tripoli was shaken by clashes between rival armed groups at the beginning of this month but the capital has also seen occasional militant attacks.

In May, Islamic State claimed a deadly attack on the national election commission offices in Tripoli.

Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

