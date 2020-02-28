Bombardment intensifies in Tripoli, patients evacuated

Smoke rises from Mitiga Airport after being attacked in Tripoli, Libya February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Elumami

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Bombardment of the Libyan capital Tripoli intensified on Friday, residents said, forcing the evacuation of some patients from a hospital near the capital’s only functioning airport and prompting condemnation by the United Nations.

Residents said the shelling was among the hardest since the two sides said they had agreed a ceasefire in January, as blasts of artillery echoed in the city center and black smoke billowed near Mitiga airport held by the government.

The fighting, between the Libyan National Army (LNA) of eastern-based leader Khalifa Haftar and the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) based in Tripoli, came as the United Nations tried to hold peace talks in Geneva.

Shelling of Mitiga airport, held by the GNA, has forced a suspension of flights for hours at a time on consecutive days this week and new damage to a hangar was visible after Friday’s bombardment.

The town council of Abu Salim, a Tripoli neighborhood also held by the GNA, posted pictures of damaged houses on Facebook, saying a woman and child had been taken to hospital.

The bombing of civilian neighborhoods of Tripoli “may amount to war crimes”, the United Nations’ Libya mission said in a statement.

The mission also condemned an attack on Thursday that it said killed five members of a single family in an area held by the LNA, which has attributed the blast to a drone strike.

The LNA is backed by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, while the GNA is supported by Turkey and allied fighters it has brought from Syria. Haftar began his attack on Tripoli last year in the latest round of fighting in Libya since the 2011 toppling of strongman Muammar Gaddafi.