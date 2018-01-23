FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 23, 2018 / 7:54 PM / in 35 minutes

Double car bombing in Libya's Benghazi kills at least 11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - A double car bombing in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi on Tuesday left at least 11 people dead and others wounded, according to officials and a Reuters witness.

The attack happened in Benghazi’s Al Salmani district as worshippers were leaving a mosque after prayers. It was not immediately clear who was responsible.

The victims included both military personnel and civilians, officials said.

Benghazi was the scene of more than three years of conflict from 2014 until late last year, as forces loyal to eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar battled Islamists and other opponents.

Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA) claimed control of their rivals’ final holdout in the port city in December. There have been occasional bomb attacks in Benghazi in recent months, often outside mosques.

The fighting in Benghazi was part of a broader conflict that developed in Libya after former ruler Muammar Gaddafi was removed from power and killed in a Nato-backed uprising in 2011.

Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
