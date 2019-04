Military vehicles drive on a road in Libya, April 4, 2019, in this still image taken from video. Reuters TV via REUTERS

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - Eastern Libyan forces have advanced to a position just south of the town of Gharyan, which lies to the south of the capital Tripoli, local mayor Yousef al-Bdairi said on Thursday.

“The situation now is very calm inside the city... There is a gathering of those forces who came from the south (of Gharyan)...,” he told Reuters by telephone.