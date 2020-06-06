World News
June 6, 2020 / 11:50 AM / in 12 minutes

Egypt announces new Libya initiative with eastern-based leaders

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi announced a new initiative for Libya on Saturday alongside east Libya-based leaders, which proposes an elected leadership council and a ceasefire starting on June 8.

Speaking alongside Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar and eastern parliament head Aguila Saleh in Cairo, Sisi said the agreement included a call for negotiations in Geneva and the exit of all foreign fighters from Libya.

Reporting by Mohamed Waly and Nadine Awadalla; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Frances Kerry

