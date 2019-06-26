Forces allied to Libya's U.N.-backed government retake town south of Tripoli: witnesses

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Forces allied to Libya’s internationally recognized government on Wednesday seized part of the town of Gharyan south of Tripoli held by eastern forces, witnesses said.

Gharyan is the main forward base for the eastern-based Libya National Army (LNA) under Khalifa Haftar which has been fighting to take control of Tripoli.

Troops allied to the government in Tripoli seized the main operations room of the LNA in Gharyan, witnesses said. The Tripoli forces also seized LNA vehicles and other gear.

Gharyan hosts LNA field hospitals and is also where supplies arrive from the east. The LNA has set up a helicopter base outside the town.