France, Britain, Egypt, UAE, U.S., Italy call for immediate end of Libya violence

FILE PHOTO: A migrant picks up clothes from among rubble at a detention centre for mainly African migrants that was hit by an air strike in the Tajoura suburb of the Libyan capital of Tripoli, July 3, 2019. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - France, Britain, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, United States and Italy on Tuesday called for an immediate end of hostilities around Tripoli and warned of attempts by “terrorist groups” to take advantage of the political void in Libya.

The six countries reiterated in a rare joint statement their deep concern over the ongoing hostilities in Tripoli and called for an immediate de-escalation, end of the current fighting, and urged a rapid return to the political process under the auspices of the United Nations.