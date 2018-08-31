Libya closes Tripoli airport after rockets fired

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libyan authorities closed Tripoli airport on Friday after some rockets were fired in its direction, a spokesman for the state airline Libyan Airlines said.

Flights will be diverted to Misrata airport, the spokesman said, without elaborating. Misrata lies about 190 km (120 miles) east of Tripoli.

Rival groups have been fighting in Tripoli for several days but clashes had been focused on the south of the city. Matiga airport lies in an eastern suburb.

The spokesman said Matiga airport would be closed for 48 hours, citing a directive of the civil aviation authority.