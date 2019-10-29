Libya reopens Tripoli's Mitiga airport after two months of closure

FILE PHOTO: Libyan passengers wait at Mitiga airport in Tripoli, Libya, August 24, 2019. REUTERS/Hazem Ahmed/File Photo

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libya’s U.N.-backed Government of National Accord on Tuesday reopened Mitiga, Tripoli’s only functioning airport, after almost two months of closure, the transportation minister said.

The airport had been shut since Sept. 1 after being struck by artillery fire. The source of the attack was not clear.

“The return of flights depends on the carriers and the airport management. It needs time to re-schedule flights, possible a week to 10 days or two weeks,” the minister, Milad Matoq, said in a news conference in the capital.

Mitiga, just east of central Tripoli, has repeatedly come under attack in recent months, forcing it to halt flights for several hours.

The airport has been targeted during fighting involving the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA), which launched an offensive in April for control of the capital and which has been battling forces aligned with the GNA.

The LNA, which has previously carried out air strikes against the airport, had said it was targeting an operations room for Turkish drones at the facility.