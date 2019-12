(Reuters) - Libyan Commander Khalifa Haftar urged his forces to advance toward the center of Tripoli on Thursday in what he said would be the “final battle” for the capital, in a speech broadcast on Al Arabiya TV.

Haftar, who heads the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA), launched an offensive in April to try to take control of Tripoli which stalled on the outskirts of the city.