Libyan soldiers killed in suspected Islamist militant attack
October 25, 2017 / 10:02 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Libyan soldiers killed in suspected Islamist militant attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - Suspected Islamist militants attacked a military checkpoint in northeastern Libya on Wednesday, killing two soldiers and wounding three, residents and officials said.

A witness said that about a dozen armed vehicles had been used in the dawn assault onto a checkpoint, 60 km (37 miles) south of the city of Ajdabiya, run by the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA).

The attackers set fire to the checkpoint and one of the victims was burned inside his car, said Mustafa Boufjara, a spokesman for Ajdabiya’s security department. Images of the checkpoint showed charred checkpoint cabins and two burned cars.

Islamic State militants have carried out several attacks on LNA checkpoints in recent months.

The jihadists have been trying to regroup from desert bases since losing their stronghold of Sirte, about 390 km (240 miles) west of Ajdabiya, last December.

Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; writing by Aidan Lewis; editing by Mark Heinrich

