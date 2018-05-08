FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2018 / 9:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

Two dead in car bombing at checkpoint near Libya's oil crescent: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - Two people were killed and four wounded in a car bombing at a checkpoint west of Libya’s biggest oil ports on Tuesday, a senior security official said.

The victims included a guard and a civilian at the checkpoint about 70 km (44 miles), from Ras Lanuf, one of the ports in Libya’s eastern oil crescent, he said.

Islamist militants have staged several attacks targeting security forces at checkpoints in the area in recent months.

Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Aidan Lewis; editing by John Stonestreet

