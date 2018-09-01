FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 1, 2018 / 12:54 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

U.S., France, Italy, UK condemn violence in Libyan capital Tripoli

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The United States, France, Italy and Britain on Saturday condemned what they called an escalation of violence in and around the Libyan capital Tripoli, warning that armed groups which undermined Libyan stability would be made accountable.

Migrants are seen in a shelter after they were relocated from government-run detention centers, after getting trapped by clashes between rival groups in Tripoli, Libya August 30, 2018. REUTERS/Hani Amara

“These attempts to weaken the legitimate Libyan authorities and hinder the ongoing political process are not acceptable,” Washington, Paris, Rome and London said in a joint statement published by the French foreign ministry.

“We are calling on the armed groups to immediately stop all military action and warn those who seek to undermine stability, in Tripoli or elsewhere in Libya, that they will be made accountable for it,” the statement said.

Libyan authorities closed Tripoli airport on Friday after some rockets were fired in its direction, a spokesman for the state airline Libyan Airlines said.

Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Toby Chopra

