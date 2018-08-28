U.S. says air strike kills Islamic State militant in Libya

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - A U.S. air strike killed a suspected Islamic State militant in Libya on Tuesday, the U.S. Africa Command said.

The strike into the northwestern town of Bani Walid was carried out in coordination with Libyan authorities, it said in an email to Reuters.

Residents had earlier reported an air strike on a car in Bani Walid in which an Islamic State militant had been travelling. Islamic State lost its main Libyan stronghold in the central town of Sirte in 2016 but some militants have sought to regroup in the desert and other towns.