U.S. strike kills 11 suspected Qaeda militants in Libya: Africom

CAIRO (Reuters) - The U.S. military said on Friday it killed 11 suspected al Qaeda militants in an air strike in Libya’s southwestern desert.

U.S. Africa Command (Africom) said Thursday’s attack was its third since March on the militant group’s North African branch - al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM).

The strike near the town of Al Uwaynat, close to the Algerian border, destroyed three vehicles and “at this time, we assess no civilians were injured or killed,” Africom added.

Jihadists linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State have found a haven in Libya’s vast southern desert as the country struggles to restore stability seven years after the uprising that toppled Muammar Gaddafi.