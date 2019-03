The U.N. Envoy for Libya, Ghassan Salame, speaks during a news conference in Tripoli, Libya March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Hani Amara

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - The United Nations will hold a conference in the Libyan town of Ghadames on April 14-16 to discuss solutions to the country’s conflict, the United Nations’ Libya envoy said on Wednesday.

“We hope it will be a new opening for the country for stability,” Ghassan Salame told reporters.