Macron will attend Libya summit on Sunday in Berlin: French presidency

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron delivers his New Year wishes to the press at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, January 15, 2020. Yoan Valat/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will attend a summit scheduled on Sunday in Berlin to address the Libyan conflict, the Elysee presidential palace said on Thursday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will also host senior officials of Turkey, Russia, the United States, Britain, China and Italy at the summit, which follows a meeting in Moscow on Monday where Libya’s warring parties failed to sign a ceasefire agreement.