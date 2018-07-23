FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 23, 2018 / 11:14 AM / Updated an hour ago

Buyout firm Apollo to buy LifePoint Health in $5.6 billion deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC (APO.N) will buy LifePoint Health Inc (LPNT.O) in a deal valued at $5.6 billion, including debt, the hospital operator said on Monday.

Reuters reported on Friday that Apollo was in advanced talks to buy LifePoint.

The deal will bring together LifePoint and Apollo’s RCCH HealthCare Partners, two hospital companies that operate mainly in the rural United States. The transaction price includes $2.9 billion of LifePoint net debt and minority interest.

LifePoint shareholders will receive $65 per share in cash, a premium of 35.7 percent to the stock’s Friday closing price. LifePoint shares jumped 33 percent to $63.75 in Monday premarket trading following the news.

The combined company, to be called LifePoint Health, will be led by current LifePoint Chief Executive Officer William Carpenter III.

Barclays, Citigroup, RBC Capital Markets and Credit Suisse will finance the transaction. PSP Investments Credit USA LLC and an affiliate of Qatar Investment Authority will also provide part of the debt financing.

Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

